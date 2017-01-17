Gov. Ricketts speaks in Broken Bow

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts arrived a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Broken Bow airport for a short talk on his proposed budget and State of the State Address of last week. A crowd of about 30 people gathered to listen to the Governor outline his priorities which include property tax relief, K-12 education, Corrections and a balanced budget. He said "We'll do it without raising taxes." The Governor spoke of the Nebraska grit of the pioneers and settlers and said "That's what it's going to require to face the issues."