Governor announces events for Nebraska's 150th birthday

Dec. 28 Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore launched the Nebraska150 Celebration by unveiling four online programs focused on fitness, volunteerism, education, and collecting the histories of Nebraskans. The yearlong celebration begins January 1, 2017 and will feature a total of 13 signature programs and events sponsored by the Nebraska150 Celebration.

“Nebraska’s 150th birthday celebration is right around the corner,” Governor Ricketts said. “Today we are debuting four online programs that will help Nebraskans across the state come together to celebrate how much the Good Life has grown over the last century and a half. Susanne and I invite our fellow Nebraskans to join our family in participating in these challenges and activities.”

“In developing programming for this celebration, we focused on projects that would bridge communities, connect Nebraskans, and enhance state pride,” First Lady Shore said. “We also wanted to create something meaningful that would live beyond 2017 so we are partnering with organizations that can lend their expertise and can carry on the programs.”

The four programs kicking off the sesquicentennial celebration include the Nebraska Impact Initiative, the Nebraska150 Challenge, Now You Know Nebraska, and I Am Nebraska.