Governor Rickett's statement on Cabela's purchase

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following an announcement by Cabela’s that they had agreed to be purchased by Bass Pro Shops.

“I know this change brings significant disruption and uncertainty for the citizens of Cheyenne County and the surrounding communities. My office, the Department of Economic Development, and the Department of Labor stand ready to assist area residents and communities to find opportunities. Nebraskans have faced challenges in the past, and we overcome them by working together. We will face these new circumstances by working together as well.”

“We are pleased Capitol One agreed to keep their acquired operations in Lincoln, and we encourage Bass Pro to consider the same. I know from personal experience that when you hire Nebraskans you get individuals who are well-educated, have a great work-ethic, and will make your company succeed.”