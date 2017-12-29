Governor's office releases NSP reform update

Today, Dec. 29, 2017, the Governor’s Office released an update on a report issued in August which had examined the totality of the Nebraska State Patrol organizational climate and made recommendations for continuous improvement. At that time, the Governor’s Office promised an end-of-the-year progress update on reform efforts.

“Under Col. Bolduc’s leadership, the State Patrol has already taken significant steps to improve their operations and workforce climate,” Governor Ricketts said. “The State Patrol is Nebraska’s premiere law enforcement agency. The men and women who serve in the agency are helping protect our families and communities across the state every day.”

The update, provided in a memo penned by the Governor’s Chief Human Resources Officer, highlights progress the agency has made in three key areas:

· Investigations into Officer Misconduct

· Policy and Procedure Deficiencies

· Needed Legislative Reforms

A full copy of the reform update memo can be found at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bks31rgt5u8mw07/AADvh-EBTyN7t1TqFKY6hz4za?dl=0

A copy of the August report and recommendations can be found at https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-chief-human-resources-o...