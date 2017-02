At noon Friday, Feb. 17, the Broken Bow Fire Department responded to a call of a grass fire on Reservoir Hill (South 11th Ave) in Broken Bow.

The Fire Department was quickly applying water to flames in tall, dry weeds and grass.

A large area on the south side of the hill was blackened.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the area at out of the north at 32 mph gusting to 39 mph.