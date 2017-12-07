High speed chase in Custer County lands two in jail

Two people are in custody after a Broken Bow Police Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the early hours of December 7, 2017 in Broken Bow.

The vehicle, a maroon colored Chevrolet Equinox, continued traveling away from the Officer at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued west out of Broken Bow to Anselmo and then came back to Broken Bow. The driver of the car, Jessie Shafer, attempted to turn in to Sylvester’s parking lot and hit a curb and the car rolled over. The occupants of the vehicle then took off on foot and were apprehended shortly after the accident.

Jessie Shafer, 28 of Lincoln has been charged with Driving Under Suspension, Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest, Assault on a Peace Officer, Willful Reckless Driving, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shafer also has 2 outstanding warrants in Lancaster County for Driving Under Suspension and Shoplifting.

Amber Grant, 26, also of Lincoln has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both are being housed in the Custer County Jail.

The Broken Bow Police Department was assisted by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.