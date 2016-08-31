Highway Travel Update for Husker Home Games

The first Husker football game in Lincoln is Saturday, September 3. Motorists are advised that the I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 409 (Waverly) will be closed after each

University of Nebraska (UNL) home football game, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Motorists leaving Lincoln and wishing to travel east on I-80 are urged to access the interstate at one of the other Lincoln interchanges: Exit 397 (South US-77), Exit 399 (Airport), Exit 401 (I-80/I-180 Interchange), Exit 403 (27th Street), or Exit 405 (56th Street). Additional options for heading out of Lincoln are to use US-77 north or US-6 east.

The northbound Superior Street on-ramp to I-180 will also be closed after each home game. This allows for traffic from I-180 downtown to keep moving faster without having to watch on-ramp activity.

Motorists are reminded to buckle up and pay close attention to the increased traffic both before and after Husker football games. Use 511 resources before you travel to be aware of possible construction. Call 511 or 800-906-9069 and follow the prompts. 511 is available on the web at www.511.nebraska.gov.