Hunter's Towing and Repair receives GROW Award

Hunter and Pam Goldsby received the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce’s GROW award in recognition of continuing investment in the growth of their company, Hunter’s Towing and Repair of Berwyn.

The Goldsbys recently purchased a new heavy duty wrecker capable of pulling semi trucks and trailers. The 1995 rig was purchased in February and joins the fleet at Hunter’s which included a light duty wrecker, a roll back (flat bed) and service truck.

Hunter said they looked over accident statistics for the area from last year and realized the heavy duty wrecker would be a good addition to their business. “There were a lot of accidents that needed to call for towing within 60 miles or so,” he said.

Hunter’s Towing and Repair offers 24 hour towing, general automotive repair and welding repair and fabrication. The phone number is 308-870-1983 or 308-935-1984.