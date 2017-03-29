Husker Coach John Cook to be Chamber Banquet speaker

The Broken Bow Chamber is pleased to announce their speaker for the Feb. 3, 2018 annual Banquet: Husker Volleyball Coach John Cook.

The Chamber will begin taking reservations for the Banquet now, you will be able to wait and pay for the tickets Dec. 1.

If you want to make sure you have a seat to hear Coach Cook, call the Chamber 308-872-5691 or email donnis@brokenbow-ne.com to reserve your spot.