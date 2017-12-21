Icy conditions possible in Central Nebraska

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST /3 PM MST/

FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle, which is in effect until 4 PM CST /3 PM MST/ Friday.

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle. Plan on ice covered road conditions and slick road conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST today (Dec. 21, 2017)

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for icy road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle means roads and sidewalks could be icy and slick. Be prepared for ice covered roads and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.