Ideal Realty receives GROW award

Mo Hunsberger, owner of Ideal Realtor, accepted a GROW award from the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, Friday, Sept. 9. "The Chamber Board brought it to our attention the reasons that we established the GROW award," Donnis Hueftle-Bullock, Executive Director of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, said. "She sold two properties that have been vacant for some time in Broken Bow."

One property is the former Emily's Building that will soon be opened as Broken Bow Legends Neighborhood Grill and Bar. The other is the lot which held the Dairy Queen years ago which was purchased by Dr. Colby Howard and will become the future location of Nebraskaland Chiropractic.