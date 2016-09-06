Job opportunity booth at New Family Information Fair this evening

The Custer County Chief, along with several other businesses will have a booth at the New Family Information Fair this evening at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow.

The New Family Information Fair is sponsored by the Custer Economic Development Corporation and BD. There will also will have a job opportunities booth and a addressing housing opportunities, and another focusing on education.

BD will be serving ice cream.

Stop by and learn more about businesses, organizations, services and activities in Custer County.

5:30-8 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, Sept. 6.