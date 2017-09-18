Junk Jaunt affected by weather, hot and chilly...and rainy

While some vendors for the 2017 Junk Jaunt reported traffic wasn’t what it has been in the past years, treasure seekers still turned out from near and far to see what they could find on what’s been called a 200 mile long garage sale.

Mike Connely of Broken Bow and Bill Bower of Burwell said customer traffic was “decent” Friday morning. With their location at the Veterans Memorial Building in Broken Bow, they had a selection of rustic farm items, furniture and household items. This was their seventh or eighth year, they said, participating in Junk Jaunt.

Jeff Smallcomb reported said this year’s Junk Jaunt was a lot like last year’s. “Steady,” he reported Saturday afternoon, though not the shoulder to shoulder crowds that he’s seen before at his space in the 4-H Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds. Smallcomb offers a variety of antique and vintage items, from glassware, wall hangings and tools to furniture, sports items and signs.

Treyson Foral of Wilber was one of the many people seeking treasures. Friday the nine year old was excited to find a Kansas City Chiefs ornament at Smallcomb’s space. The son of Tammy and Jerry Foral of Wilber, Treyson said he’s been coming to Junk Jaunt since he was two years old. “”That’s what we look for,” he said, holding up his Kansas City find. “The little trinkets, the fun stuff.” He said he was also on the lookout for games and cap guns.

Bill Shirkey and Tom Shirkey reported things were slow at their spot in the Agricultural Building Saturday afternoon at the Fairgrounds. They had a mix of vintage farm tools, posters and calendars for sale. The weather, perhaps, had an effect on the customer traffic. Friday temps were in the 90s with high winds kicking up dust. Saturday temps fell into the 60s. The rain that threatened most of the day held off until late afternoon. Once rain started about 4:30 p.m. or so, it stuck around for the remainder of the weekend. The National Weather Service office out of North Platte said the Broken Bow area received approximately three inches of rain over the weekend.

Baylee Clar, daughter of Jolee and Brad Clark, had a profitable Junk Jaunt in Broken Bow. The seven year old reported she made $14 selling lemonade at her family’s garage sale. “It was a good time,” Baylee said. Her mom, Jolee, said they were busy Friday and Saturday. “We’ve had people from Maine, Washington, New Jersey,” Jolee said. “A lot of Colorado people, and Kansas, and Broken Bow!”

At C Street Auctions in Broken Bow, there were collectibles, dishes, baskets, furniture, tools, cupboards, hinges, doors and more up for sale. During a lull Saturday afternoon, Mike Evans and Don Wolford said Junk Jaunt was good this year. “It’s fine,” Evans said. “Maybe not quite as busy as some years, but fine.” Wolford agreed. “I have no complaints,” he said.