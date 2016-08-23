Jury selection continues into Tuesday in Pryce trial

Jury selection resumed Tuesday morning in Custer County District Court. It's estimated that the process will finish approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.

District Court Judge Karin Noakes released prospective jurors 5 p.m. Monday with with instructions to not discuss the case with anyone, not research the case in any way, and not read, listen to or watch any information about the the case. Ninety people were called to jury duty. Of those 42 have been questioned.

Pryce is charged with Child Abuse causing the death of a child, a count IB Felony which carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life. The charge stems from the death of a 20 month old boy who died in November, 2013, from injuries sustained while in Pryce's foster care.