Kirkpatrick to represent Broken Bow at Harvest of Harmony

Alli Kirkpatrick of Broken Bow is a Harvest of Harmony contestant in this weekend's Harvest of Harmony pageant in Grand Island. Kirkpatrick will represent Broken Bow High School.

Alli is active in B-Club, band, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has received the Spanish Faculty Choice Award and Academic All-State from the Lincoln Journal Star. She enjoys playing volleyball, basketball and track. Outside her school activities, Alli is a member of the United Methodist Church Senior High Youth Group, a volunteer for volleyball and basketball youth optimist, and a volunteer lifeguard teaching swimming lessons. She plans to attend college enrolling in the Occupational Therapy Assistant program.

The Miss Harvest of Harmony Pageant is Friday, Sept. 30. The winners will be announced between 7-8 p.m.

The Harvest of Harmony Parade will begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Grand Island. Each pageant contestant will ride in a convertible car immediately in front of her school's marching band. For those unable to watch the parade in person, it will be televised on NTV beginning at 8:30 a.m.

A band field marching contest will be held at Grand Island Senior High School beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday.