Koby Walker of Mullen medals at Class D State Golf Tournament

Koby Walker of Mullen tied for 12th place at the Class D State Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course outside of North Platte May 22-23 with a two day score of 165. After the first day Koby was tied for 30th place with a score of 89 and his hopes for a medal were slim but he improved his game 13 strokes on day 2 with a score of 76 earning himself a medal.