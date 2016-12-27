Library expansion moving forward, Broken Bow City Council approves putting renovation out for bids

The Broken Bow City Council approved a resolution putting the Broken Bow City Library's renovation and expansion project out for bid at the Dec. 27 meeting. Marvin Nelson, Project Manager, with JEO Consulting Group Inc. presented a time table that showed construction starting as early as Mar. 6, 2017, with completion targeted for late December, 2017. "We hope by this time in 2017 we'll have a new library and addition," Nelson said.

William Steffens, a Broken Bow Library Foundation board member, said that fund raising has netted a total of $1,745,000 towards what is looking like will be a 2 million dollars project. "We're really very close. We're not here to ask for more money. We're committed to finishing the fund raising," Steffens said speaking before the council. "We're asking the council to ask for bids. We asking you to take the next step." Steffens added that he and the others involved with fund raises see no downside to putting the project out for bids, noting that bids can be rejected if necessary.

"This has been 10 years in the making," Library Directory Joan Birnie said. "We appreciate the council's support, all community support, the contributions. Large or small, they all added up. It's wonderful."

Nelson showed figures that presents a price range of $1,635,000 to $1,880,800. Approximately $883,000 will goes towards new construction and expansion while $996,000 is slated for renovating the existing rooms and structures. What is not included in the price range, Nelson noted, is shelving, furnishing and equipment, and architecture and engineering services, bringing the project to what Nelson said "realistically is a two million dollar project."

In other council business, Ordinance 1156, Alcoholic Beverage, Hours of Sales, was approved by the council. The newly adopted ordinance doesn't change the hours of availability for sale of alcohol. Mayor Cecil Burt and City Administrator Brent Clark explained that the new ordinance is "housekeeping" in that it combines two separate ordinances, one dealing on-sale and one dealing with off-sale, and clarifying the definition of each.

West End Road was renamed Thomas Road.

JEO Consulting Group Inc. was appointed the City Engineer for 2017. Clark explained that this appointment establishes an hourly rate and doesn't preclude the city from hiring other engineering firms.

Payment of $22,740.75 to JEO Consulting was approved for work done on the downtown improvement project through Dec. 22 and payment for $931,057.90 to Myers Construction Inc. was approved to for work done on downtown improvement. Ryan Kavan with JEO Consulting pointed out that the large payment to Myers Construction is for almost three months of works and includes most of the paving and sidewalks and water main work on 10th Ave. from Hwy 2 north to the where construction continues. He also told the council that, weather permitting and with no unforeseen delays, the railroad crossing of 10th Avenue could be open to traffic in two to three weeks. Kavan said that the work done on 10th Ave. "should make for a very smooth crossing."

"Once 10th is completed, we'll look at the schedule," Kavan said for arranging work on B Street from 10th Avenue to Tomahawk Park.