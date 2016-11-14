Limited number of tickets available for Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released information Nov. 10 regarding the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Friday, January 20, 2017, President-Elect Donald J. Trump will take the Oath of Office and deliver the Inaugural Address at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Senator Fischer’s office will receive a limited number of free tickets for Nebraskans to view this historic event on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The tickets are standing-room only and will be outdoors. Nebraskans interested in tickets should submit a formal request via Senator Fischer’s website. The deadline to submit ticket requests is January 1, 2017. Click http://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=inauguration to make a request.

Please Note: Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Because of the limited number of tickets available, Senator Fischer’s office cannot guarantee that all requests will be fulfilled.