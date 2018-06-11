Lincoln County Raceway Sunday Evening in North Platte

Scoring rave reviews in front of a large crowd for their performance at Lincoln County Raceway were victors: Bryan Herrick, Jamey Kennicutt, Casey Woken, Jacob Hagan and Daryl Cauffman in North Platte, Nebraska on Sunday evening.

Veteran wheelman Bryan Herrick of Curtis piloted his hot rod to the win in the IMCA Modified Feature. The Rubber Duck started on the outside of the front row and was able to take the lead on the first lap and never look back as he floated to the win. Putting the pressure on Herrick for much of the feature was Brandon Clough of Wallace. Clough started on the pole and was able to stay in the lead group and out of trouble to finish in the runner-up position. The Brady Bullet Dave Pedersen was up on the wheel from the onset to earn third place honors in the feature event. Cole Hodges of Ogallala and North Platte’s Jay Steffens were fourth and fifth overall in the feature.

Starting up front and staying up front was the formula for success for Gothenburg’s Jamey Kennicutt. Kennicutt was the winner of the IMCA Northern Sport Modified feature event as he held off all challengers during the waning laps after his big cushion was extinguished with late race caution flags. Putting on the heaviest pressure during those waning laps was the duo of Tony Schultz of North Platte and Zach Schultz of North Platte. Tony Schultz was able to hold his position while challenging for the lead to finish in second place. Zach Schultz was able to drive his way onto the podium in third place overall after starting in the fourth row when the green flag was waved. Kerry Jones of North Platte and Jake Wolsleben of Cozad were the fourth and fifth place finishers in the feature race.

For the second week in a row, the Norton Nightmare Casey Woken scored the victory in the IMCA Stock Car feature. Woken of Norton, Kansas started in the fourth row when the green flag dropped. Woken was able to work through traffic and garner the lead on the fifth lap and never look back to claim the win. Working his way into position to pressure Woken was Mikey Dancer of North Platte as he drove his hot rod to a runner-up finish. Having one of his best finishes to date during his rookie season in the division, Robbie Kosmacek of North Platte was the third place finisher in the feature. Kosmacek started the feature in the sixth row to be the hard charger of the feature.

The perseverance and hard work paid off for Jacob Hagan of Kearney as he drove his rocketship to the winners circle in the IMCA Hobby Stock division. Hagan started the feature event on the outside of the second row and was able to drive to the lead on the third lap to prosper in clean air on his way to the win. Jeromy Wagner of Kensington, Kansas was able to drive onto the podium from his third row starting position. Wagner tried nearly everything possible to take the lead away from Hagan, but as the checkered flag flew, he was forced to settle with runner-up honors. Chuck Ledbetter of Loomis had a stellar run during the feature race after starting on the inside of the second row. Ledbetter showcased great consistency throughout the feature to finish third overall.

Getting to the front in the early going and powering his way to the win was Daryl Cauffman of North Platte in the IMCA Sport Compact feature. Cauffman started the feature event in the third row and was able to maneuver through traffic to score the lead on his way to the victory. Putting heavy pressure on Cauffmann throughout the final laps was reigning season points champion Andrew Baumgardner of North Platte. Baumgardner was able to work the high and low grooves but it was Cauffman that remained in the lead and Baamgardner settled for second place accolades. Coming back from an early lap flat tire, Lonnie Lenser Jr of Valentine was heavy on the ‘loud pedal’ to drive from the rear back to the podium where he would earn third place honors.

(Unoffficial Results)

--IMCA Modified Feature: 1. Bryan Herrick; 2.20b-Brandon Clough; 3. 4p-Dave Pedersen; 4. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 5. XII-Jay Steffens; 6. 6c-Cale Osborn; 7. 93h-Klancey Honeycutt.

--IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 2. 55m-Tony Schultz; 3. 55z-Zach Schultz; 4. 12j-Kerry Jones; 5. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 6. 22w-Brady Weinman; 7. 3-Gary Long; 8. 88-Eric Kackmeister; 9. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 10. 59-Tyler Rajdl.

--IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 35jw-Casey Woken; 2. 45-Mikey Dancer; 3. 15r-Robbie Kosmacek; 4. 11k-Kyle Clough; 5. 5d-Travis Demilt; 6. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 7. 03x-Henry Henderson; 8. 24-Bob Chalupa; 9. 75-Dan Eller; 10. 47-Russ Small Jr.

--IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 2. 29-Jeromy Wagner; 3. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 4. 12t-Tanner Jones; 5. 88m-TC McKain; 6. 20b-Brady Henderson; 7. 28d-Devin Bjorklund; 8. 96k-Sean Miller.

--IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 00d-Daryl Cauffman; 2. 44u-Andrew Baumgardner; 3. L2-Lonnie Lenser Jr; 4. 24u-Tom Baumgardner; 5. 26-Marcus Florom; 6. 7e-Quincy Eggleston; 7. 4k-Kyle Filyaw; 8. 03r-Jacob Riewe; 9. 07-Merle Johnson; 10. 84d-Kaden Dady.