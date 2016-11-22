On line poll majority has Huskers ending season at 9-3 or 10-2

With a 28-7 win over Maryland, the Nebraska Huskers are currently 9-2 on the season. Nebraska faces Iowa Friday, Nov. 25, in the last regular game of the season.

In a non-scientific online poll at www.custercounty.com, we asked our readers what record would Big Red end the season with.

68 percent of those who responded are still in the running. 36 percent said the Huskers will end at 9-3 and 32 percent said 10-2.

Poll results below

36 percent 9-3

32 percent 10-2

11 percent 8-4

8 percent 11-1

6 percent 12-0

5 percent 5-7

2 percent 7-5

0 percent 6-6