Litchfield Public Schools adds pork to Farm to School

October 5, Litchfield Public Schools celebrated the start of Nebraska Thursdays, an addition to the Farm to School Program where students will get locally provided meals the first Thursday of every month. They also received two whole pigs (rasied by Mike Gappa) and part of the cost of processing was covered by Todd and Darlene Wardyn, with the remaining amount being donated by Farm Bureau Insurance, who was represented by Tom Smedra, Eldon Kieborz and Elsie Kieborz.