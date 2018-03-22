Litchfield student wins third in Severe Weather Poster contest

Caydence Feldman, 9, of Litchfield Public Schools won third place in the 2018 Severe Weather Awareness contest. Caydence submitted a poster that featured a variety of weather events. It reminded people that the weather events are coming fast and are unexpected. Caydence says: “Don’t delay and be protected.”

More than 900 fourth graders submitted preparedness posters in the 2018 Severe Weather Awareness Contest sponsored by the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management (NAEM), the National Weather Service (NWS), the Nebraska Military Department and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The top four students were recognized March 5 at the Proclamation Signing Ceremony for Severe Weather Awareness Week at the Capitol. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley proclaimed March 25-31 as Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week.