Local blood drives in October

Friday, October 13

Callaway Community Blood Drive

Community Building

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To schedule an appt. call Denise 308-870-5176 or go online: www.redcrossblood.org

Walk-ins welcome.

Tuesday, October 17

Burwell Community Blood Drive

Sacred Heart, 727 I St.

11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

To schedule an appt. call Stacie 308-730-1884 or go online: www.redcrossblood.org

Walk-ins welcome.

Friday, October 27

Merna Community Blood Drive

Community Center

1 – 7 p.m.

To schedule an appt. call Lea Ann 308-643-7205 or go online: www.redcrossblood.org

Walk-ins welcome.