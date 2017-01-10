Local Elementary Student hit by car Friday, Jan. 6

Friday, Jan. 6, a Broken Bow elementary student was hit by a car after exiting a school bus with its stop sign out, parked east of Custer School. The boy reportedly ran behind the bus and was hit by the southbound vehicle. The student was taken by ambulance to the Jennie M. Melham Medical Hospital where he was evaluated and released that same day with minor injuries. The investigation of the driver that hit the child is still ongoing. If convicted, the driver will pay a $500 fine plus the cost of the case being taken to court. It is illegal for any vehicle to pass by a stopped school bus with the stop arm extended.