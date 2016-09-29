Local lakes to be stocked with rainbow trout

Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state, including several local lakes, by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter. The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length.

The stocking tentative schedule includes the following dates, local lakes and quantities:

Oct 26

Ord City Lake, Ord, 1,500

Melham Park Lake, Broken Bow, 1,200

Oct 26: Ansley City Lake, Ansley, 1,200

Oct 27

Gracie Creek Pond, Burwell, 1,000

Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Trout also can be caught with spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies.

The stockings began Sept. 28 and are scheduled to continue through Oct. 27.