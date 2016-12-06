Local schools to perform at State Play Competition

The 2016 NSAA Play Production Championships will be held in Norfolk at the Johnny Carson Theater Wed., Dec. 7- Friday, Dec. 9.

Local schools performances are:

Wed. Dec. 7

Class D2: 8:30 a.m. - Ansley, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

Class D2: 10:45 a.m. - Thedford, "Reunion on Gallows Hill"

Class D1: 4:30 p.m. - Mullen "Jane Eyre: Life at Lowood"

To view the complete schedule, click on the arrows on the left or right of the theater masks.

The NSAA has announced that the News Channel Nebraska TV 35 will televise live performances of qualifying schools that have received permission from the publishers/playwrights of their plays. The awards ceremonies in all six classes will also be shown and will occur have the conclusion of all performances in each class respectively. Live coverage of the above plays will also be available at www.newschannelnebraska.com

Performances to be aired live:

Wed., Dec. 7

Class D2: 10:00 a.m. - Hyannis, "Appleseed"

Class D1: 3:45 p.m. - Osceola, "Two-Faced: A Tragedy - Sort of"

Class D1: 6:00 p.m. - Brady, "Unsound effects"

Thur., Dec. 8

Class C1: 3:00 p.m. - Valentine, "No Show"

Class C1: 3:45 p.m. - Cross County, "A Pirate's Life for Me"

Fri., Dec. 9

Class B: 8:30 a.m. - Ord, "The Very UnMerry Adventures of Robin Hood"

Class B: 10:00 a.m. - Ogallala, "To See the Stars"

Class A: 2:00 p.m. - Lincoln North Star, "The Wizard of Oz"

Class A: 4:15 p.m. - Gretna, "An Amazing Grace"