Local youths place in Smallbore Silhouette Invitational

Several locals youths won or finished in the top three of their categories at the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational held Sept. 24 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

Results include:

Individual Awards

Class B: Second - Ethan Bazyn, Broken Bow, 28 of 40

Heavy Rifle with Scope: Third - Cameron Gibson, Merna, 25 of 40

Light Rifle with Iron Sight: First -Matthew Dailey, Thedford, 20 of 40

Junior Division: First - Cort West, Merna, 25 of 40

Novice Heavy Rifle with Scope: First - Cade Safranek, Merna, 17 of 40

Team Awards

School Division: First - Anselmo-Merna High School (Cameron Gibson, Lane West, Keenan Stupka, Cameron Downey), 79 of 160. Second - Anselmo-Merna Junior School, 71. Third - Broken Bow High School, 69

The 80 competitors fired 40 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with a rifle unsupported and off hand at steel silhouette targets. Each shot 10 shots at targets that were 43, 66, 84 and 109 yards in distance. The annual event is open to all Hunter Education graduates who are at least 11 years old and have not graduated high school. Kylie Krivohlavek of Seward was the overall champion for the second year in a row, hitting 35 of 40 targets. Krivohlavek was followed by High Boy James Simpson of Wayne and High Girl Kaitlynn Pavel of York, who each hit 33 targets. Overall team championship went to the 10X 4-H team from Seward.