Loup County Public Schools unofficial voting results

An unofficial count including early votes for the special election regarding whether LCPS will continue as a school district has been determined. Numbers are as follows: 149 early voters, 162 at polls on Nov. 14 totaled in 311 votes to keep the school district open. There were 18 votes counted in favor of closing the school. Out of the 513 registered voters who could vote for the special election 329 total unofficially were reported to have voted.