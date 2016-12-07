Lt. Stuart F. Lomax killed Dec. 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor, first Custer County man killed in WWII

Lieutenant Stuart F. Lomax, Broken Bow, died Dec. 7, 1941 during the Japanese attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lomax was the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Lomax of Broken Bow. Lomax graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1936 and was serving aboard the U.S.S. Arizona when it was bombed 75 years ago. Lomax was the first Custer County native killed during World War II.

In July, 2016, Tom Hill of Duncanville, Texas, brought Lomax's sword to Custer County and presented it to the American Legion. Hill came to have the sword when, as a young man he was helping a woman clean out a house in Broken Bow in 1948. The woman, believed to be Lomax's mother, didn't want the sword. At age 14, Hill didn't fully understand however he realized that the sword "represented something painful in her life."

Hill kept the sword through the years and two years ago began a search to find Lomax's family. That search ended this summer with contact made to the Custer County Chief and the American Legion. The sword was presented to Palmer-Lomax American Legion Post #126 in Broken Bow in July, 2016. "I'm so happy it's home, that it found it's final resting place," Hill said.