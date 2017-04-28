A-M High School in top 80 of Nebraska schools

Anselmo-Merna High School is one of the top 80 schools among the 263 high schools in Nebraska, according to the 2017 Best High Schools in America rankings published by U.S. News and World report April 25, 2017.

Anselmo-Merna was named one of 76 bronze medal schools. There were three silver medal schools named and one gold medal school.

Superintendent/PK-12 Principal Jason Mundorf gave credit to parents, teachers, the board of education, the community and, of course, the students. “Kudos to them,” Mundorf said. "Our kids try to do well and get good (test) scores."

