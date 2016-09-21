A-M Homecoming Court
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
BROKEN BOW, NE
Kenzie McMullen and Lucas Miller were crowned Homecoming Queen and King at Anselmo-Merna Schools.
In the photo, elected royalty are, from left:
Megan Christen, junior attendant
Sadie McGann, 3rd attendant
Maggie Kirkpatrick, 2nd attendant
Jesica Spanel 1st attendant
Kenzie McMullen queen;
Lucas Miller, king;
Keenan Stupka, 1st attendant
Lane West 2nd attendant
Joel Mundorf, 3rd attendant
Cameron Downey, junior attedant
Kaycee Nelson, kindergarten page
Trevin Larsen, kindergarten page
The Anselmo-Merna Color Night (Homecoming) ceremony was held September 16 following the football game.
Category: