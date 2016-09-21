A-M Homecoming Court

Kenzie McMullen and Lucas Miller were crowned Homecoming Queen and King at Anselmo-Merna Schools.

In the photo, elected royalty are, from left:

Megan Christen, junior attendant

Sadie McGann, 3rd attendant

Maggie Kirkpatrick, 2nd attendant

Jesica Spanel 1st attendant

Kenzie McMullen queen;

Lucas Miller, king;

Keenan Stupka, 1st attendant

Lane West 2nd attendant

Joel Mundorf, 3rd attendant

Cameron Downey, junior attedant

Kaycee Nelson, kindergarten page

Trevin Larsen, kindergarten page

The Anselmo-Merna Color Night (Homecoming) ceremony was held September 16 following the football game.