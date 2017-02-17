A-M School, CPPD to host NPPD's mobile STEM lab

Anselmo-Merna will host an Open House Monday, Feb. 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for students, parents, and public interested in learning more about the Mobile STEM Lab that Anselmo-Merna students have been able to utilize from Feb. 13-24.

The Mobile STEM Lab is an educational outreach program sponsored by Custer Public Power District through Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD). Over the past several years NPPD has been researching on how to better educate their customers about the many careers in public power, as well as how to become educated consumers. This led Chad Johnson, the education specialist from NPPD to brainstorm how to create something that he can take to students that will allow them to expand their curiosities and push them to become innovative thinkers.

The lab consists of 10 stations focusing on engineering and design, which allows students to explore in an open learning environment and create finished products using 3-D printing, CNC routers, coding for games or apps, programming robots, and even exploring sensors and how these can be used in a smart home.

The public is invited to attend and learn more about the Mobile STEM Lab and to hear more about the unit from Rick Nelson, Custer Public Power District.