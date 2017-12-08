Make - A - Wish Foundation Tree at EZ IT Solutions in Broken Bow

Donations can be made in the form of clothing, food or any other necessary items to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at EZ IT in Broken Bow. A tree has been set up at the local business in honor of the foundation and is decorated with stars that can be purchased to help children's dreams come true. All proceeds are donated to the foundation. EZ IT is the only location Custer County where donations can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to Marion McDermott the Director of Development for Make-A-Wish in Kearney. Donations can be made until Dec. 22.