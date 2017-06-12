McGinn and Kloset win 2017 Retailer of the Year

Shirley McGinn of Broken Bow has been named the 2017 Third Congressional District - Nebraska Retail Champion by the Nebraska Retail Federation.

The award will presented at the Broken Bow store by State Senator Matt Williams and Nebraska Retail Federation president Jim Otto on June 15.

Senator Williams nominated Shirley and her business for consideration. The award includes an expense paid trip to the 2017 America’s Retail Champion competition in Washington D.C, July 17-19, 2017 sponsored by the National Retail Federation.