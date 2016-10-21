McPherson County fire out

The fire in McPherson County was put out yesterday. "They hit it hard and fast," a person with McPherson County said, adding that the fire was out in a couple of hours.

Eight units and a plane were called to help with the fire, however two units were called off before they reached the blaze. Involved with fighting the fire were units from Thedford, Tryon, Stapleton, Mullen, North Platte and Arnold.

The fire came close to a house, however, no houses or other buildings were reported damaged.