Melham Bone Marrow Donation Registration Today, Dec. 13

Free registration to become a potential bone marrow donor is now open at Melham Medical Center in the Chapel. The last session of the day is from 5-7 p.m. Registration is 'painless and quick,' consisting of paperwork and a cheek swab. For individuals who are interested in becoming donors, Mandie Books, the Radiology Manager at Melham, stated that she is open to arranging appointments outside of the published sessions scheduled on Dec. 13. Books can be reached at 872-4138.