Memorial Day servce held in Broken Bow

A Memorial Day service were held in Broken Bow Monday May 28, 2018, with participation from members of the American Legion Post #126, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3576 and the Sons of American Legion Post #220 and their auxiliaries.

The ceremony was moved indoors to the Veterans Memorial Building due to the threat of returning storms. Not long after the service concluded, heavy rain began.

Rod Sonnichsen was master of ceremonies. Gene Hendricks was squad commander. The Ogle family led the singing of the National Anthem. Prayers were led by Pastor Kathy Salts.

The featured speaker was American Legion past state commander Mike Reimers. Reimers talked about Charles Havelock, the last American killed in World War II and how the music of Taps came to be.

Sonnichsen spoke about the meaning of coins left on gravestones.

