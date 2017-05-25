Memorial Day services in the area
Ansley
Memorial Day Dinner, Monday, May 29
Ansley Community Building
9 a.m. - Coffee and Rolls
11:15 a.m. - or after the program at the cemetery.
Free will donation
Broken Bow
Memorial Day Service, Monday, May 29
Broken Bow Cemetery
10 a.m. - Hosted by Custer County VFW Post 3576
Mason City
Memorial Day Services, Thursday, May 29
Mason City Cemetery
2 p.m. - Dean Millsap will be the speaker
Purdum
Sunday, May 28
Pot Luck 11 a.m.
Program 1 p.m.
Purdum United Church of Christ
All Veteran and Active Duty are encouraged to attend in uniform
Sumner
Memorial Day Services, Monday, May 29
Community Hall
9:30 a.m. - Pastor Ken Hutson will be the speaker. The public is invited to attend, and there will be a military service following. The even is hosted by the Sumner American Legion Post.
