Memorial Day services in the area

Ansley

Memorial Day Dinner, Monday, May 29

Ansley Community Building

9 a.m. - Coffee and Rolls

11:15 a.m. - or after the program at the cemetery.

Free will donation

Broken Bow

Memorial Day Service, Monday, May 29

Broken Bow Cemetery

10 a.m. - Hosted by Custer County VFW Post 3576

Mason City

Memorial Day Services, Thursday, May 29

Mason City Cemetery

2 p.m. - Dean Millsap will be the speaker

Purdum

Sunday, May 28

Pot Luck 11 a.m.

Program 1 p.m.

Purdum United Church of Christ

All Veteran and Active Duty are encouraged to attend in uniform

Sumner

Memorial Day Services, Monday, May 29

Community Hall

9:30 a.m. - Pastor Ken Hutson will be the speaker. The public is invited to attend, and there will be a military service following. The even is hosted by the Sumner American Legion Post.