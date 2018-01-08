Mike Steckler celebrates 32 years of service as JMMMMC President Jan. 8

Mike Steckler came to Broken Bow when he was just 32 years old to join the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Center (JMMMMC) staff. After spending half of his life in Broken Bow, Steckler plans to move back to Yankton South Dakota with his wife Denise. There he will spend much of his retirement with family and old friends, as well as golfing "only on the days that end in a 'Y'," he stated.