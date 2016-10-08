Miniature bandstand brought to celebration

Bev Williams of Broken Bow brought a Bandstand music box to the celebration Oct. 8. The miniature bandstand looks strikingly similiar to the one in the Square in Broken Bow. "My son gave it to me for Christmas," about ten years ago, Williams said. "I thought it was perfect for today." The music box features three musicians in a bandstand. When wound up, the music box plays "Stars and Stripes Forever."

"I think it's such a treasure," Williams said of the Bandstand in the Square. "Our kids grew up with the bandstand, playing in the band, at pep rallies," Williams said.