Mobile Food Pantry 2-4 p.m. Wed. Sept 28 at Farm Credit Services 535 S 10th Avenue Broken Bow

Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Farm Credit Services of America to host a mobile food pantry in Broken Bow on Wednesday, September 28 . Approximately 5,000 to 8,000 pounds of food will be distributed for free to individuals and families in need.



The mobile pantry on September 28 will be 2-4 p.m. at Farm Credit Services of America, 535 S 10th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822.

FCSAmerica is providing funding support for the mobile pantry, and 12 employees from the Broken Bow office will be volunteering.



Individuals and families living in Custer County and surrounding communities are welcome to attend. Those who come to the mobile pantry are invited to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive.