Monday May 15 is Peace Officer Memorial Day
Monday, May 15, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday, May 15, all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. This guidance is per White House proclamation issued mid-morning.
Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset.
Tuesday, May 9, Mayor Cecil Burt of Broken Bow signed a document proclaiming Monday May 15 Peace Office Memorial Day and the week of May 14-20 Broken Bow Police Week.
