Monday May 15 is Peace Officer Memorial Day

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday, May 15, all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. This guidance is per White House proclamation issued mid-morning.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset.

Tuesday, May 9, Mayor Cecil Burt of Broken Bow signed a document proclaiming Monday May 15 Peace Office Memorial Day and the week of May 14-20 Broken Bow Police Week.