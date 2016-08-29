Monday morning testimony in Pryce trial

The District Court trial of Brittney Pryce continued Monday morning with testimony from a Broken Bow Police Officer and a Health & Human Services representative. Brian Johnson, BBPD, and Kelly Peterson-Cheloha, HHS, were both called to the stand by the prosecution. They both testified that they were present when Pryce was informed that James, her son with R.J. Pryce, and Dallas, the brother of Noah and in the Pryce's foster care, would be removed from their home. The recording of the meeting was played in court. On the recording, Pryce is heard to be emotional. The meeting took place that Sunday evening, Nov. 17, after Noah, 20 months, was taken by emergency vehicles to Melham Medical Center and later transported by helicopter to Good Samaritan in Kearney and then on to Omaha. Noah was removed from life support the following Friday, Nov. 22, and passed away from injuries sustained while in Pryce's foster care.

Pryce faces a sentence of twenty years to life if convicted of Child abuse leading to the death of a child.