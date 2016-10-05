Moose on the loose in northeastern Nebraska

According to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks, a moose has been sighted in northeastern Nebraska.

A bull moose been seen near Dixon Oct. 4 (12 miles north of Wayne). On Sept. 26, a moose was also seen south of Platte Center in Platte County. Another sighting has been reported near Wayne recently.

Is this the same moose that worked its way from western Nebraska, moving east, and spending time in Custer County and Broken Bow? No one knows for sure right now, however, if NG&P confirm its identity through photos, we'll let you know.