Mountain lion killed in Scottsbluff

A mountain lion was killed in Scottsbluff Feb. 1, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission worked with a local veterinarian to dart and then euthanize the 105-pound male mountain lion after it was discovered on the porch of a Scottsbluff home that evening. The Nebraska State Patrol and the Scottsbluff Police Department also responded.

Per the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Mountain Lion Response Plan, it is protocol to safely kill mountain lions found in municipalities. More information on mountain lions in Nebraska is available online at outdoornebraska.gov/mountainlions.