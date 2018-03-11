Mullen, Broken Bow state basketball scores CORRECTION
Sunday, March 11, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
Mullen took third in Boys State Basketball D2, beating Giltner 57-51 Saturday evening (March 10, 2018).
Yesterday evening the Chief mistakenly posted that Mullen won the D2 Championship. The Chief apologizes for the error.
Falls City Sacred Heart won the D2 Championship beating Riverside 59-42.
Broken Bow fell to Lincoln Christian 49-68 Saturday morning with Lincoln Christian taking third place in C1.
Wahoo won the C1 Championship beating Winnebago 70-66 in overtime on Saturday.
Category: