Multi-state chase ends in Omaha

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people in Omaha after a pursuit on Interstate 80 that began in Iowa Thursday morning.

Before crossing the Missouri River and entering Nebraska, a stolen Jeep driven by Michael Eugene Pierce, 27, swerved at an Iowa State Trooper, attempting to avoid a spike strip. The vehicle also rammed two Iowa State Patrol cruisers.

NSP picked up the pursuit near mile marker 452 in Omaha. Shortly thereafter the vehicle lost control and came to a stop near mile marker 451.

Troopers arrested Pierce, along with passenger Mary E. Kennison, 29, on charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking of more than $5,000, Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Willful Reckless Driving. Both were lodged in the Douglas County Correctional Center.

No troopers from either Nebraska or Iowa were injured during the pursuit.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from Greeley, Colorado.