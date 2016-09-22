Names released in officer involved shooting in Cass County

The Nebraska State Patrol, in conjunction with the Cass County Attorney's office has released the names of the Deputy and suspect in the officer involved shooting in Louisville in Cass County.

Around 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21, Cass County Deputy Tyler Reiff (WM) 25, made a traffic stop of a maroon 1992 Buick Century near 1st and Cherry Streets in Louisville. The vehicle, driven by Austin M. Baier (WM) 23, Louisville was stopped following reports of reckless driving.

After initially stopping the vehicle, Baier drove off a short distance. After stopping a second time, Baier got out of the car and confronted the deputy. An altercation ensued and shots were fired by the deputy.

Life saving methods were attempted by Deputy Reiff and medical personnel were unsuccessful. Baier was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy Reiff was not injured.

Reiff, a four-year veteran of the Cass County Sheriff's Office, has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into the incident continues. Nebraska law requires a grand jury to be convened anytime someone dies while in custody or in the process of apprehension.