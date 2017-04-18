Natick Fire At Bessey Ranger District 10% Contained

The Natick Fire on the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, Bessey Ranger District was reported at approximately 6:00 pm Monday seven miles west of Halsey and ten miles southeast of Thedford. The fire size is estimated at 300 acres, and at noon Tuesday was determined to be 10% contained with all forward progress stopped.

Julie Bain, Bessey District Ranger, said, “The fire is located approximately two miles east of the Natick Campground and is completely on US Forest Service Lands. It is burning in thick timbered areas with a grass understory. The Natick Campground and portions of Forest Roads 212 and 203 are closed to through traffic. The main campground, Whitetail Campground, and the ATV trails are all open.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.

“We cannot thank all our cooperators - including the Volunteer Fire Departments (VFD) from Mullen, Thedford, Dunning, Brownlee, Halsey and Stapleton - enough for their help on this fire. Additionally the University of Nebraska’s 4-H Camp is providing food and accommodations for all the fire fighters. We appreciate the cooperation and competence of our community,” Bain said.

Bain asks that anyone with questions, including about road closures, to please call the Bessey Ranger District office at (308) 533-2257.