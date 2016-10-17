NDOR requesting proposals for county bridges

The Nebraska Department of Roads (NDOR) has announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP), created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act (TIA). The program provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of Structurally Deficient (SD) county bridges.

For bridges to be eligible for the program they must be: 1) structurally deficient as of August 16, 2016; 2) over 20 feet long; 3) located on a roadway classified as a local road or above in the State Functional Classification, with no minimum maintenance roads; and 4) not previously advertised for bids for construction.

The RFP will distribute $4 million for replacement and repair of SD county bridges, to be distributed in proportion to the SD bridges in the five Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) districts. Selection will be based on funding availability for each NACO district. The selection criteria process will take into account innovation, cost or time savings, sustainability or transferability of innovation, long-term maintenance savings, project significance/risk, needs, and equity.

Counties may submit one or more proposals in each category, including: single bridge proposal – $150,000 maximum; multi bridge single county proposal - $200,000 maximum; multi bridge multi county proposal - $600,000 maximum for total proposal ($150,000 maximum per bridge). The CBMP will fund 55 percent of eligible bridge constructions, and counties must provide a 45 percent match.

To complete the application process, counties are to complete the application form, located on http://roads.nebraska.gov/projects/grow-ne/bridge and submit to NDOR prior to the close of business on Nov. 28, 2016. Selected counties will be notified by Jan. 9, 2017 and will enter into an agreement with NDOR. Selected proposals must be constructed by the end of Dec. 31, 2018 to remain eligible for CBMP funding.